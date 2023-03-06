Advertise With Us
Treating yourself while meeting your health goals

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to shed light on the food, meals, and habits that impact our overall health and wellness.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025, healthy eating habit is associated with beneficial outcomes for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, bone health, and certain types of cancer (breast and colorectal). Fad diets may guarantee fast results, but they limit your nutritional intake and can be unhealthy and unsustainable in the long term.

Healthy eating is all about balance. You can enjoy your favorite foods, even if they are high in calories, fat, or added sugars. The key is eating them only occasionally and balancing them with healthier foods and more physical activity. It’s important to consider foods and beverages that are nutrient-rich, low in fat, contain few added sugars, reflect personal preferences & cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.

About Mia Syn

Mia Syn, MS, RDN is a nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition By Mia, a popular online wellness destination frequented by millions of readers around the globe. She holds a master of science in human nutrition from Columbia University and has been featured by dozens of major media outlets including Women’s Health Magazine, Cosmopolitan, and SHAPE. As one of the most recognized and trusted young nutritionists in the country, she has helped hundreds of her clients and millions of her readers lose weight, improve their health and develop better sustainable eating habits for life.

