Treating yourself while meeting your health goals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to shed light on the food, meals, and habits that impact our overall health and wellness.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025, healthy eating habit is associated with beneficial outcomes for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, bone health, and certain types of cancer (breast and colorectal). Fad diets may guarantee fast results, but they limit your nutritional intake and can be unhealthy and unsustainable in the long term.

Healthy eating is all about balance. You can enjoy your favorite foods, even if they are high in calories, fat, or added sugars. The key is eating them only occasionally and balancing them with healthier foods and more physical activity. It’s important to consider foods and beverages that are nutrient-rich, low in fat, contain few added sugars, reflect personal preferences & cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations.

