Two arrested after leading police on a chase

Edward Alexander (left) and Naquarius Braxton (right)
Edward Alexander (left) and Naquarius Braxton (right)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men were arrested on Saturday after attempting to elude police during a traffic stop, according to MPD.

Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 7:45 p.m. and the driver refused to stop, leading police on a brief pursuit.

The driver stopped the vehicle after hitting a mailbox and attempted to flee on foot with the passenger with one of them discarding a firearm and drugs, according to authorities.

Officials said they were able to detain the two men along with the discarded firearm and drugs.

Naquarius Braxton, 22, and Edward Alexander, 19, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence, according to jail records. Braxton was also charged with reckless endangerment.

