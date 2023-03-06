USCG recues sailor in rough water off Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dramatic video into the FOX10 newsroom shows a dangerous rescue in the Gulf of Mexico south of Mobile.

The video show a 40-foot sailboat struggling in rough waters.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received the distress call early Friday morning. The 40-foot vessel was taking on water, just 70-miles south of Mobile.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile was notified and coordinated the launch of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans’ MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist. The aircrew arrived on scene and rescued the sailor, who was taken to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans.

The sailor was last reported to be in stable condition.

