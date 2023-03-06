Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested on Sunday after she stabbed her boyfriend during a dispute, according to police.

Police said they responded to the Compass Urgent Care located at 6901 Airport Boulevard at 2:57 p.m. in reference to a male who had been stabbed.

Officers said they discovered the victims girlfriend had stabbed him during a dispute at a different location and that his girlfriend drove him to the medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

Jasmine Thames, 18, was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence, according to MPD.

