Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Jasmine Thames
Jasmine Thames(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested on Sunday after she stabbed her boyfriend during a dispute, according to police.

Police said they responded to the Compass Urgent Care located at 6901 Airport Boulevard at 2:57 p.m. in reference to a male who had been stabbed.

Officers said they discovered the victims girlfriend had stabbed him during a dispute at a different location and that his girlfriend drove him to the medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

Jasmine Thames, 18, was arrested and charged with second degree domestic violence, according to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
Edward Alexander (left) and Naquarius Braxton (right)
Two arrested after leading police on a chase
Coast Guard rescues several people from distressed vessel off Dauphin Island
Coast Guard rescues several from a distressed vessel off Dauphin Island
Coast Guard rescues several people from distressed vessel off Dauphin Island
Coast Guard rescues several people from distressed vessel off Dauphin Island