Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to fatal Pascagoula shooting

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz, who was shot and killed on Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Vasquez-Cruz. Cruz was shot and killed on Saturday at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue.

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

Cotto is described as about 5′5″ tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen Saturday in the area of Monaco Lake Apartments.

Police say not to approach Cotto as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Cotto or his whereabouts please call police at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

Latest News

Person sleeping at closed gas station robbed, Mobile police say
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Ann Bedsole ‘Leave Your Footprint’
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Ann Bedsole ‘Leave Your Footprint’
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Ann Bedsole ‘Leave Your Footprint’
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Ann Bedsole ‘Leave Your Footprint’
One brother killed, another in jail after officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning
1 brother killed, another in jail after officer-involved shooting Tuesday