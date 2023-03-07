Arrest made in Chickasaw shooting that left one dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chickasaw police said they have made an arrest today in the shooting last week that killed 25-year-old Juandarious Jones.

Desmond Smith, 25, was arrested and charged with first degree assault, according to authorities.

According to Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller, the case will not go straight to a grand jury because Smith has claimed the shooting happened in self-defense. Investigators have information that alludes to that claim, according to Miller.

Police said Smith acted solely and his bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

