MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Art City Kids Fine Art Gala is Friday night, March 24, 2023 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. The purpose of this Art Gala is to raise money for Project Outreach Gulf Coast, a local organization who specializes in building relationships between special needs children and their peers within the community and public schools.

ART DAY for the kids this Sat, 3/11, and they’ll be working on their art pieces with a team of artists. The paintings will be finished with “fine art” features and auctioned off at the Gala.

You can find our more at www.projectputreachgulfcoast.com. Tickets for the Art City kids gala can be purchased on Eventbrite using the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-city-kids-fine-art-gala-benefiting-project-outreach-tickets-560913195467?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

