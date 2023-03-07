Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Art City Kids Fine Art Gala

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Art City Kids Fine Art Gala is Friday night, March 24, 2023 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. The purpose of this Art Gala is to raise money for Project Outreach Gulf Coast, a local organization who specializes in building relationships between special needs children and their peers within the community and public schools.

ART DAY for the kids this Sat, 3/11, and they’ll be working on their art pieces with a team of artists. The paintings will be finished with “fine art” features and auctioned off at the Gala.

You can find our more at www.projectputreachgulfcoast.com. Tickets for the Art City kids gala can be purchased on Eventbrite using the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-city-kids-fine-art-gala-benefiting-project-outreach-tickets-560913195467?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Doing Good: Dumas Wesley Community Center
Doing Good: Dumas Wesley Community Center
Greene & Phillips: Motorcycle Safety
Greene & Phillips: Motorcycle Safety
Junior League of Mobile: Real Talk for Women
Junior League of Mobile: Real Talk for Women
Junior League of Mobile: Real Talk for Women
Junior League of Mobile: Real Talk for Women