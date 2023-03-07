Advertise With Us
Avelo Airlines brings non-stop flights to Orlando from Mobile International Airport

The flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays with departures in the late afternoon and early evening.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Avelo Airlines is officially in Mobile. The airline will be offering low-cost flights from Mobile International Airport to and from Orlando. Jim Olson says a partnership between Avelo and the downtown airport is a natural fit.

“Mobile International is exactly our kind of airport,” said Avelo Head of Communications Jim Olson. “We love small, fast, easy, convenient airports.”

Avelo first took flight in 2021 with a goal to inspire travel. Olson says they do it by saving customers money and time.

“We do that by flying to the places that our customers want to fly to non-stop. Every Avelo flight is non-stop. There are no connections,” added Olson.

President of the Mobile Airport Authority Chris Curry says offering non-stop flights to Orlando makes the new airport even more desirable.

“We’ve never had low-cost travel to Orlando and again it’s one of the five most requested destinations in the United States,” said Chris Curry.

The flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays with departures in the late afternoon and early evening. CEO of Visit Mobile David Clark says this deal will also introduce a new group of people to Mobile.

“We’re already beginning through some of our private-public partnerships and have some resources to market those opportunities to get the Orlando residents and businesses here,” said David Clark.

The announcement is a big step for the Mobile Airport Authority which is still working on the construction of a new terminal and parking garage. Curry says they’ve already hired the design team and are getting ready for the next phase of the project.

“We will approve the construction manager at risk contract in March. The team will be fully underway with the design and construction of the new terminal,” said Curry. “We expect it to be completed in 2025.”

Avelo’s first flight from Mobile to Orlando will be on May 31st and to celebrate Avelo is offering one-way flights at an introductory rate of $29 until next Friday.

