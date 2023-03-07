Avelo Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Avelo Airlines will soon offer exclusive nonstop service to Orlando from the Mobile International Airport near downtown Mobile, the airline announced Tuesday morning.

Service to Orlando International Airport will begin May 31 with a special inaugural flight, followed by normal operation twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Mobile – it’s time to say hello to Avelo! We look forward to introducing the Northern Gulf to Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Alabama represents the 22nd state Avelo will serve, and we’ll be taking flight from Mobile’s most convenient airport – which will make getting to Orlando easier and faster than ever. We’re excited to be the only airline in Mobile offering nonstop flights to the Sunshine State.”

According to Avelo, Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will be used for the flights and introductory one-way fares will start at $29.

“Today’s announcement by Avelo Airlines is a huge step for Mobile International Airport,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Not only are we flying from downtown again, but the affordable nonstop flight option to Orlando International will enhance the quality of life for our citizens.”

Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said, “We’re excited to have Avelo Airlines join us at Mobile International Airport, bringing us closer to our goal of relocating all commercial air service to downtown Mobile. This nonstop flight to Orlando marks a significant achievement in our efforts to provide low-fare, nonstop travel options and convenience for the residents of Mobile and surrounding areas.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.