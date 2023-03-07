Advertise With Us
Dog hit by car needs help getting surgery

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple needs help saving a dog’s life.

Chelsea Merrell and Avery Overstreet saw a dog left for dead on the side of Highway 98 near Lucedale Saturday after it was hit by a car. As they drove by, they said they saw the dog lift its head, so they circled back and brought it to a vet in Mobile.

The pug is about two years old and did not have a microchip.

Vets say he has a broken hip and bruised lungs. Surgery will cost $8,000.

Even though they are bearing the bill—they don’t regret saving him.

“Whether it is human or animal, life is precious,” said Merrell. “It’s worth saving. The community that has donated, and just shared the post, are great, it looks like there’s more people out there that have the same thought process as us. Let’s do our best for these animals because they are family.”

Unless an owner comes forward, they have a family member who plans to adopt him.

To donate, click here.

