Doing Good: Dumas Wesley Community Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This year marks the Dumas Wesley Community Center’s 120th year of service to the community! The Dumas Wesley Community Center (DWCC) was founded in 1903 by a group of Methodist women in Mobile and under the leadership of Mrs. Jeremiah T. Dumas. Dumas Wesley was originally tasked with providing childcare to the disadvantaged families working in the local cotton mills. Today, the Center offers over a dozen programs and services for the working poor and the homeless in the Mobile community.

The Dumas Wesley Community Center and the Baldwin Family Village Foundation are proud to announce the launch of Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program, the Baldwin Family Village. Slated to open this April, it will be operated by the Dumas Wesley Community Center, modeled after its highly successful transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. They invite the community to celebrate with them as they will be highlighting this milestone throughout the year with special events, giving challenges, and by sharing a few of our big dreams in the years ahead.

For anyone that would like to make a contribution to celebrate the 120th Anniversary they can visit www.dumaswesley.org to make a secure online contribution.

