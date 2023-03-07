Expert tips for novice investors in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The world of money and investing reached an important milestone recently: the 30th anniversary of the very first exchange-traded fund launched in the U.S. The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF – simply referred to as “SPY”- made its debut in January of 1993, revolutionizing the way investors big and small invest. 30 years later SPY has become the largest exchange-traded fund in the world, with more than $355 billion in assets

But what is an ETF? How do they work? And how do we know which one is right for us? We’ve got you covered.

While ETFs are not new, even the most novice of investors can now transform their investment portfolios and reduce the cost of investing. According to a recent study from State Street Global Advisors, over half of U.S. investors with ETFs in their portfolio believe they have made them a better investors, and nearly 60% say ETFs have improved the overall performance of their portfolio.

Today, ETFs have become core building blocks for investors making decisions about where to put their money to work in the market. The expansion of ETFs to include different types of funds in a variety of asset classes has further added to their appeal with investors who value having choices.

