Greene & Phillips: Motorcycle Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, motorcyclists are 30 times more likely to die in a crash than people in a car or truck. That being said, David Greene joined us on Studio10 to help give some helpful tips on how to stay safe when operating a motorcycle.

What are some good safety precautions to take to stay safe when operating a motorcycle on the roadways?

The most important thing is to know how to properly operate the motorcycle that you plan on driving. When you’re out on the roadways, you want to be confident in the motor vehicle you’re operating. It’s also important to wear the proper safety gear, such as a helmet, boots, and thick clothing even in the summertime. Wearing brightly colored clothing is a good idea as well.

What should motorcyclists be cautious of while on the roadways?

It’s important keep an eye out for cars suddenly changing lanes, or pulling out from side streets. Also, be sure to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. This is critical both to ensure you have enough stopping distance and so you have time to react to obstacles in the road. So many drivers are distracted by many different things, so it’s important to be overly cautious of your surroundings and how vehicles are moving around you.

Is there anything else that motorcyclists should be aware of while driving?

Sometimes accidents are unavoidable, but taking the time to check on road conditions and road construction, as well as bad weather, could potentially be lifesaving. Before you decide to operate a motorcycle, check your local weather forecast. It’s even more difficult to see motorcyclists when the weather conditions are bad. And of course always practice save driving habits. Avoid going over the speed limit, look twice before entering an intersection, and always keep a cautious eye out for other drivers around you.

If someone is involved in an accident while they were operating a motorcycle, what should they do?

As we always say, they should seek medical attention immediately. After being checked out by a doctor, they should contact an attorney to see what they’re entitled to for their injuries. At Greene & Phillips we have dealt with many motorcycle accident cases, and it’s important to find an attorney that can answer questions based off of experience they’ve had with similar cases.

