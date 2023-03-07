Advertise With Us
Junior League of Mobile: Real Talk for Women

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

Save the date for a community event focused on women’s health! Junior League of Mobile (JLM) is proud to present the community health event, Real Talk for Women, sponsored by Springhill Medical Center, on March 14, 2023, at JLM Headquarters located at 57 N. Sage Avenue in Mobile. This event is open to all members of the public!

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the panel begins at 6:30 pm. This unique social event will feature a panel of doctors from across the women’s health spectrum and will provide women with a comfortable and private environment to receive valuable health information along with preventative health screenings. The event is open to the community and ticket price is $15, which includes food, drink, a goody bag, health screenings, and more. This is a 21 and older event. Space is limited, so please pre-register to guarantee your seat.

Click HERE to purchase your tickets.

Panelists include:

Dr. Diana Hashimi, Concierge Medicine, Access MD Concierge MedicineDr. Lauren Lambrecht, OB/GYN, Azalea City Physicians for WomenDr. Amy Morris, Dermatologist, The Center for DermatologyDr. Lucinda Patton, Allergy/Immunology, Mobile InfirmaryDr. Campbell Sindel, Palliative Care/Critical Care/Pulmonary, Pulmonary AssociatesDr. Dusty Smith, Surgeon, Surgical Association of Mobile, P.A.Dr. Amy Strassburg, Internal Medicine, Alabama Medical GroupDr. Ashton Todd, Pediatrician, Children’s Medical GroupDr. Valerie Vick, Ophthalmologist & Cosmetic/Reconstructive Surgery of the Eyelid and Eyebrow, Premier MedicalChristy Fassbender, CRNP, Primary Care/Virtual Medicine, Springhill Physician PracticesSarah Goode, CRNP, Bone Health Specialist, Gulf OrthopaedicsAmanda Toris, DNP, CRNP, Diabetes Specialist, Mobile InfirmaryAimee Lee, Esthetician, Alabama Medical Group

