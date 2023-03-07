Advertise With Us
Latest HIV advancements

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Although HIV continues to be a public health crisis in the U.S., with 1.2 million people currently living with the disease, incredible strides in HIV treatment have drastically improved health outcomes during the last few decades.1 In February, scientists, and researchers from around the world are convening for the 30th annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).

At CROI 2023, new HIV data will focus on dosing options for both treatment and prevention. Key findings include clinical trial and patient preference data evaluating a long-acting HIV treatment.

Dr. Harmony Garges, Chief Medical Officer at ViiV Healthcare, discusses the notable outcomes from the meeting, the changing landscape of HIV regimens, and what treatment options are available for people living with HIV.

Interview courtesy: ViiV Healthcare

