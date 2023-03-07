Advertise With Us
Man stopped in traffic shot after gunman tries to take vehicle, police say

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was shot near Dauphin Island Parkway Monday afternoon after refusing a gunman who ordered him to get out of his vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded around 4: 30 p.m. to Bishop State Community College Southwest Campus at 925 Dauphin Island Pkwy., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim has been stopped in traffic on Victory Drive near Halls Mill Road when an unknown male armed with a gun approached him and demanded that he get out of his vehicle. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him, authorities said.

The victim left the scene and went to Bishop State Community College’s campus on Dauphin Island Parkway, where police were notified.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

