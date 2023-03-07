MCSO gives update on suspect who was shot on Maple Drive by deputy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was shot by a MCSO deputy while being served warrants is still in critical condition.

The shooting happened on March 3 after police said Robert Joseph Alikandiel was being served several felony warrants at his home on Maple Drive by MCSO Deputy Gregory James Bass when he attempted to flee.

Authorities said Alikandiel failed to jump a fence and pointed his gun at Deputy Bass before the deputy fired two shots, hitting Alikandiel in the head and leg.

Bass was placed on administrative leave that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

