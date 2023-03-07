Mobile City Council approves $1.5 million subsidy to hire prosecutors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to give $1.5 million to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to support additional prosecutors in an effort to whittle down a COVID-era case backlog.

Several council members said they supported the plan even though they were disappointed at the prospect of city taxpayers subsidizing a state government responsibility.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who pitched the plan, has said the money would pay half the cost of hiring seven additional prosecutors, an investigator and one or two support staffers. The city will pay the money in $500,000 increments over a three-year period. Blackwood said he will begin hiring as soon as his office receives the money and will work to ensure the Legislature takes over the funding after that.

“It should be note that though we are a state agency, myself and my office are 100 percent dedicated to serving this community, this county,” he told the council Tuesday.

Even without the additional funding approved Tuesday, Blackwood said, his office has made progress in working through cases that piled up when COVID-19 forced disruptions of trials. He told council members that there were fewer criminal cases pending in Mobile County District Court in February than at the beginning of the month.

“That it significant,” he said. “That is the first time that that has happened since before the pandemic.”

District 5 Councilman Joes Daves reiterated concerns he expressed last week and said he was “reluctantly” supporting the measure.

“It’s a sad day when the city of Mobile has to divert $1.5 million from other resources to fund a state agency at a time when the state is enjoying the largest budget surplus it’s ever enjoyed,” he said.

Council President C.J. Small and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said they have received numerous complaints from constituents who believe local tax funds should be spent on priorities in their neighborhoods.

“It hurts when I have neighborhoods that are in decline and have been in decline for 30 years,” agreed District 2 Councilman William Carroll. “That kind of hurts, ‘cause $500,000 can go a long way.”

Other council members said the additional funding is crucial to public safety. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones pointed to murders committed by people who were out on bail for other offenses.

“We got to stop that,” he said. “This is the way to do that.”

Blackwood told reporters after the vote that the state has an “antiquated” system of funding prosecutors and that every District Attorney’s Office relies, in part, on local funding. He said the state pays for roughly 30 percent of his $6 million annual budget.

He said his prosecutors who try felony cases in Circuit Court manage an average of 450 cases at a time – the highest caseload in the state. Additional prosecutors, he said, will allow two to be assigned to each circuit judge who handles criminal jury trials.

Blackwood acknowledged the number of judges will not change.

“But the management of those cases need to be spread out among experienced prosecutors so that we can efficiently move those cases through the system, whether they go to trial or are disposed of in some other way,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.