Mobile man who disappeared last week, also wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned new details about a missing man said to be in danger.

24-year-old Coniah Dubose is a former Fox Ten News Fugitive Files suspect, who is still wanted by Mobile Police.

Dubose was reported missing by his family last week.

...they believe he may be dead.

We reached out to the family to ask if they were aware of Dubose being wanted, but according to the grandmother she says she didn’t know anything about it.

But she can’t speak for other family members.

She says she hasn’t seen or heard from her grandson in over a year.

MPD says the warrants for his arrest are still active.

His family says he was last seen last Monday in the Maysville area.

According to MPD Dubose is believed to be in danger.

The family thinks something bad has happened to him.

“The reason that we’re searching for Coniah is the fact that we heard Coniah had been murdered,” the grandmother said. “He had been murdered and his body had been removed from the location of his alleged murder.”

Long before Dubose was reported missing Mobile Police have been looking for him.

Last June Dubose was accused of shooting up two cars and has been wanted ever since.

But it doesn’t end there.

According to court documents Dubose was accused of shooting up another car on Christmas Day in 2018.

Mobile Police (Mobile Police Department)

It happened on Bayview and Alba Street.

The street was lined with bullet casings after police say more than two dozen shots were fired when people in two cars shot at each other. Two people were sent to the hospital.

Dubose was charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied/unoccupied vehicle, and an unoccupied house, according to documents.

He was sentenced to a little more than a year.

Mobile Police have not confirmed Dubose being killed, only that they believe he could be in danger.

If you know anything about what happened to him call MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.