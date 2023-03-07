Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Robbery, kidnapping not random

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating a reported robbery involving a kidnapping said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Officers responded to Marine Street near New Jersey Street in Mobile around 11:50 a.m. Monday and found a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury. According to Mobile police, the victim was abducted from the Citgo Station at 501 South Broad St., robbed, then assaulted with an unknown object.

Police said the victim declined medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

The Mobile County Council on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, unanimously approved $1.5 million in...
Mobile City Council approves $1.5 million subsidy to hire prosecutors
Prichard officials give update on investigation of fire that killed 3
Prichard officials give update on investigation of fire that killed 3
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando...
Avelo Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando