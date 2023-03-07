MPD: Robbery, kidnapping not random

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police investigating a reported robbery involving a kidnapping said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Officers responded to Marine Street near New Jersey Street in Mobile around 11:50 a.m. Monday and found a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury. According to Mobile police, the victim was abducted from the Citgo Station at 501 South Broad St., robbed, then assaulted with an unknown object.

Police said the victim declined medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.