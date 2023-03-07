Advertise With Us
Muggy air with a record high a possibility for Tuesday

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The muggy air is certainly making its presence felt this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s/low 70s as of 5 a.m. We could easily break a record high by reaching the mid 80s later this afternoon.

We will see a few isolated showers out there, but the coverage won’t be overwhelming. We are only expecting 20% chances of rain today through Thursday so some of you will see a few showers but most will not. The coverage of rain does increase a bit on Friday to 40% ahead of a front. Highs stay in the mid to low 80s all week but this weekend we will see a much needed decline. Highs will throttle down to the mid to low 70s with mornings in the mid to low 50s. By Monday of next week we could see a high under 70.

