One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and two others are seriously injured after a crash in Okaloosa County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a white Toyota Camry was traveling west on State Road 293 near State Road 85. Troopers claim a silver Honda Accord was heading the opposite way on State Road 293 when the Camry crossed the center line and hit the Accord head-on.

Troopers said there were three people in the Camry. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the passengers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Accord was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All injured people were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

