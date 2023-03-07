Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pascagoula police searching for leads following deadly weekend shooting

Pascagoula officers are still looking for leads after a weekend shooting left one dead and two others fighting for their lives.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officers are still looking for leads after a weekend shooting left one dead and two others fighting for their lives. The suspects managed to lose first responders after a police chase through an apartment building.

“As of now, we have no one in custody,” said Deputy Chief Joe Don Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, gunfire rang out at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue -- an area just feet away from Jackson Elementary School.

“When officers arrived, they found two subjects with gunshot wounds,” said Cunningham. “About the same time, patrol officers responding to that scene also spotted the suspect leaving the scene at a high speed.”

A pursuit was initiated, leading to the Regency Wood Apartments and Monaco Lakes area.

“Several subjects ran from the vehicle. Officers gave foot pursuit, but lost them in the apartment complex and neighboring areas.”

Officers found a third victim suffering from gunshot wounds in this location. Now, they’re searching for the people responsible.

“Any type of violence that takes place in the community, you have people who are affected,” Cunningham added. “The people the violence is directed to or the area that witnessed, it is going to be traumatic.”

Cunningham says investigators will continue to review details and work to bring justice to families.

“Once we have enough evidence and enough to move forward, we’ll identify people and place them under arrest.”

Pascagoula PD will release information on the victims after they are able to notify next of kin.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

MPD: Robbery, kidnapping not random
The Mobile County Council on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, unanimously approved $1.5 million in...
Mobile City Council approves $1.5 million subsidy to hire prosecutors
Prichard officials give update on investigation of fire that killed 3
Prichard officials give update on investigation of fire that killed 3
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando...
Avelo Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Mobile International Airport to Orlando