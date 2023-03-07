Pensacola police looking for two men who slashed tires downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two men who slashed the tires on eight vehicles in the downtown area on Saturday night.

The two men were captured on camera walking south on Palafox Street, west on Intendencia Street and then north on Baylen Street, according to police.

Police said the male on the left is described as a black male wearing a black tee shirt black sweatpants, red and white Nike shoes and a ball cap. The other male is described as a white male wearing a white tee shirt and gray sweatpants with writing on the front of the right leg.

Pensacola Police said if anyone can identify these men to contact them at (850) 435-1900, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or use the P3 app on any smart phone.

