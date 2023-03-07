Advertise With Us
Police arrest 1 of 2 women accused of taking victim’s car at gunpoint

Raquel Murray
Raquel Murray(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested one woman and are looking for another in connection with the reported theft of a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the Chevron Gas Station, 5454 Zeigler Blvd., around 10 p.m. Monday regarding a robbery. According to police, the victim was on Memory Lane near Ardell Drive when she was approached by a known woman who was armed with a gun and who ordered her to get out of her vehicle. When the victim complied, another known female subject got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.

During the investigation, officers located one of the suspects and recovered the vehicle at the subject’s residence, authorities said.

Raquel Murray, 43, of Mobile, was arrested. Murray was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree robbery. She has a bond hearing on Thursday.

