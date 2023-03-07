SBA opens center in Mobile County to help with disaster loan applications

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Mobile County at Williams Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 17595 U.S. Highway 43 in Mount Vernon.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to assist Alabamians applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will close permanently at 4 p.m. March 16.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.