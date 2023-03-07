Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

SBA opens center in Mobile County to help with disaster loan applications

SBA opens center in Mount Vernon to help with disaster loan applications.
SBA opens center in Mount Vernon to help with disaster loan applications.
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Mobile County at Williams Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 17595 U.S. Highway 43 in Mount Vernon.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to assist Alabamians applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will close permanently at 4 p.m. March 16.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Highway 161 road work in Orange Beach forces closures for next 2 weeks
Highway 161 road work in Orange Beach forces closures for next 2 weeks
Mobile councilman calls for AltaPointe CEO to be removed
Mobile councilman calls for AltaPointe CEO to be removed
Mobile councilman calls for AltaPointe CEO to be removed
Mobile councilman calls for AltaPointe CEO to be removed
USA Health’s Dr. Jennifer Young Pierre discusses skin cancer prevention
USA Health’s Dr. Jennifer Young Pierre discusses skin cancer prevention
H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport building new terminal facility
H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport building new terminal facility