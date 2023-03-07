Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Seat Map Technology, shows fee-free airlines

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Traveling in itself can be a hassle — buying tickets online, checking your luggage and boarding on time. That’s not to mention any unexpected delays with your flight. Then when you add children to the mix and it’s a whole ‘nother ball game.

There’s a new Airline Family Seating Dashboard from the Transportation Department that might help. It’s designed to let you see which airlines are fee-free for families.

Some airline have said they would guarantee that young children under 13 can sit with their parents for free when flying together. The requirement came after the Families Fly Together act was created by democrats in February 2023.

The dashboard is pretty straight forward. The airlines with a green check honor the seating rule. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American and Frontier. There’s also a link right on the site where travelers can file a complaint with the airline or the DOT.

The Department of Transportation says it’s received several complaints from families who say they’ve been seated apart from their children — some as young as 11 months old!

“Parents traveling with young kids should be able to sit together without an airline forcing them to pay junk fees,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a release announcing the dashboard. He gave his department credit for pressuring airlines, “and now we’re seeing some airlines start to make this common-sense change.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Seat Map Technology, shows fee-free airlines
Seat Map Technology, shows fee-free airlines
`Jags fall short in the conference championship
Jags fall short in the conference championship
Dog hit by car needs help getting surgery
Dog hit by car needs help getting surgery
Mobile, AL
Dog hit by car needs help getting surgery