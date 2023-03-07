Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

South Students hit the road for Conference Title game

University provides transportation to Sunbelt Championship in Pensacola
By Emily Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jags students caught a ride to tonight’s matchup against Louisiana Lafayette. The University provided transportation for those that needed a lift to Bay Arena in Pensacola. With South getting hot at just the right time, it’s a game no one wanted to miss.

The Jags have gone on a run in the post season and fans are definitely here for it. South Alabama student Carlos Johnson says, he’s grateful the University gave students this opportunity to get to the game.

“It’s a very easy way to get to the game and I think it’s going to actually bring out a lot of people to come to the game, so I’m actually happy that they’re doing this.”

South Alabama fighting for that Sunbelt Tournament trophy and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. Jags fans filling the stands with their J’s up to cheer on a team that has turned it up at just the right moment.

For some students like Jessica Hultquist, this is their first time seeing the Sunbelt Tournament in person.

“I’ve been here since 2017. I’m finishing my PhD. I’ve never been to a championship game before, so I’m expecting a lot of great stuff from our guys.”

It’s time to hit the road and burn the boats because Richie Riley and company are competing for a chance at the dance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

South Alabama takes on Louisiana Lafayette for conference championship
South Alabama takes on Louisiana Lafayette for conference championship
South Students hit the road for Conference Title game
South fans heading to Pensacola to watch the conference championship
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish