South Students hit the road for Conference Title game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jags students caught a ride to tonight’s matchup against Louisiana Lafayette. The University provided transportation for those that needed a lift to Bay Arena in Pensacola. With South getting hot at just the right time, it’s a game no one wanted to miss.

The Jags have gone on a run in the post season and fans are definitely here for it. South Alabama student Carlos Johnson says, he’s grateful the University gave students this opportunity to get to the game.

“It’s a very easy way to get to the game and I think it’s going to actually bring out a lot of people to come to the game, so I’m actually happy that they’re doing this.”

South Alabama fighting for that Sunbelt Tournament trophy and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. Jags fans filling the stands with their J’s up to cheer on a team that has turned it up at just the right moment.

For some students like Jessica Hultquist, this is their first time seeing the Sunbelt Tournament in person.

“I’ve been here since 2017. I’m finishing my PhD. I’ve never been to a championship game before, so I’m expecting a lot of great stuff from our guys.”

It’s time to hit the road and burn the boats because Richie Riley and company are competing for a chance at the dance.

