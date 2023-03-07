Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Starbucks’ Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee

FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on...
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22, 2017, in Seattle. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that Schultz has agreed to testify before the committee that is examining the company’s actions on March 29, amid an ongoing unionization campaign.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Howard Schultz has agreed to appear before a U.S. Senate committee that is examining Starbucks’ actions amid an ongoing unionization campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday that Schultz has agreed to testify before the committee on March 29.

Sanders had been asking Schultz to testify for several weeks, but Schultz had previously refused, saying the company’s chief public affairs officer would be better equipped to discuss the company’s labor record. But the committee disagreed and had scheduled a Wednesday vote to subpoena Schultz in an effort to force him to testify.

“I look forward to hearing from Mr. Schultz as to when he intends to end his illegal anti-union activities and begin signing fair first contracts with the unions,” Sanders said Tuesday in a statement.

In a letter to the committee, Starbucks said it looks forward to “productive dialogue” with the committee.

“We will endeavor to provide a deeper understanding of our culture and priorities, including our industry leading benefits offerings and our long-standing commitment to support the shared success of our more than 450,000 global partners,” Starbucks’ Chief Counsel Zabrina Jenkins wrote.

At least 290 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021. Workers are asking for better pay, more consistent schedules and safer stores, among other things. Starbucks and the union have not yet reached a contract agreement at any of those stores.

The company opposes unionization, saying it already provides industry-leading benefits and its stores function better when it works directly with its employees.

The effort has been contentious. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing workers, has filed 509 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the company of firing union organizers, spying on workers and taking other actions to hinder the union campaign. The company has filed 102 charges against the union and says it’s failing to bargain in good faith.

Last week, a federal labor judge found that the company violated U.S. labor laws “hundreds of times” during the unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. The judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers and required Schultz to read or be present at a reading of employee rights and distribute a recording of the reading to all of Starbucks’ U.S. employees.

Schultz is a longtime Starbucks CEO who built the company from a small Seattle chain into a global coffee giant. He came out of retirement last year to assume the interim CEO job after Starbucks’ previous CEO retired. Laxman Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo executive, will become Starbucks’ new CEO on April 1, but Schultz plans to remain on the company’s board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
‘It’s great working together’: Twin sisters making history in shipping industry
Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool...
Fed chair testifies before Senate amid recession fears
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say
Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
'It's great working together': Twins sisters make history in shipping industry
Tire slashing suspects
Pensacola police looking for two men who slashed tires downtown