Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette discuss NAMIWalks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a national grassroots organization mental health organization for individuals and families affected by mental illlness. NAMIWalks is an event created to improve the lives of people affected by mental illness by reducing the stigma of mental illness and by letting folks get together and share their success stories.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Susan Pickard and Ida Lockette to learn more about the event and how you can get involved.

The event gets under way at 8 a.m. April 22 at Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S Water St. For more information, click here.

