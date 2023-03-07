Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Michigan court hears case about parents in school shooting
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
MPD: Robbery, kidnapping not random
The Mobile County Council on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, unanimously approved $1.5 million in...
Mobile City Council approves $1.5 million subsidy to hire prosecutors
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families