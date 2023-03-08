Advertise With Us
45th Azalea Trail Run

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s Azalea Trail Run celebrates 45 years of running the streets of Mobile on March 25, 2023.

The Azalea Trail Run offers USATF certified 10K and 5K race courses, plus a 2K Fun Run/Walk. All races start and finish in downtown Mobile. All courses are flat and fast. Water and comfort stations are provided along the courses.

For registration info and more visit:

https://portcitypacers.com/pcp_atr/

