Baldwin County deputies seek owners of suspected stolen ATVs / hunting gear

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators have a mystery on their hands. They’ve recovered thousands of dollars-worth of what they believe to be stolen property but have no suspects and no victims. That’s why they’re asking for the public’s help.

Two 4-wheelers and hunting-related items were recovered. So far, no victim has come forward, but investigators hope someone out there will recognize some of the items.

Four-wheelers recovered in woods were left running with ignitions bypassed (Hal Scheurich)

“We’ve had a couple of tips come in from people that you know, have had 4-wheelers stolen in the past. Nothing recent. We’ve ran down those. So far, they’re dead ends on all of those,” said Cpl. Nick Richardson with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were Patrolling Old Brady Road south of Bay Minette early Sunday morning, March 5, 2023 when investigators said two 4-wheelers approached their parked patrol vehicle from behind. The drivers of the ATVs quickly turned off their lights and fled in the other direction when they recognized the Sheriff’s vehicle. Deputies pursued but found the ATVs abandoned and still running in the woods nearby. One had hit a tree.

Investigators presume the items left behind on 4-wheelers stolen from hunting camp (Hal Scheurich)

“When they started examining the ATVs, they noticed both the ignitions were bypassed on both ATVs and there was also property on the ATVs like game cameras, camouflage seats and things like that that led deputies to believe that it was probably stolen from a hunting camp,” Richardson explained.

Between the ATVs and other recovered property, the value is several thousand dollars. Walkie -talkies and game cameras, still in their packaging, saws, knives, camouflage clothing and chairs, even an electrical hookup for an RV and solar panel were among the other items found. Investigators said this case is a challenging one and hope the public can help.

“Normally, we have a known victim or a known suspect and stolen property but right now, we have stolen property…suspected stolen property,” Richardson said. “We’re pretty sure it’s stolen but right now, we have no victim identified or a suspect identified.”

The area where this happened is a very rural area, north of Truck Trail 17 and south of Highway 112 and there are a lot of hunting camps in this area. We’re between deer and turkey seasons and investigators think hunters from one of these camps may have not been back to check on their property yet and don’t know it’s missing. If you recognize any of the items recovered or know anything about a theft, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

