Chickasaw Middle School students build solar-powered suitcase to help students in Ukraine

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -The war between Ukraine and Russia has gone past the one-year mark. Chickasaw teacher Brian Copes says he was sent this video by another teacher in Ukraine.

“His city is frequently targeted by missile attacks,” said Brian Copes. “The Ukrainian power grid is getting bombed so without intervention, education is going to be the next casualty of war.

Some students at Chickasaw Middle School are pitching in to help by building a solar-powered suitcase. The suitcase is connected to a solar panel like this one that sits on the roof of the school. The hope is it will provide enough power to allow students to charge their phones and computers so they can do their assignments.

“Which brings it through here to the battery and the energy from the battery comes to the inverter,” said 8th grader Jatavious Hawthorne.

It’s a real team effort from the students. Some of the eighth graders 3D printed parts of the suitcase from scratch. While some other 8th graders crunched the number to find out how much juice the battery would need to be charged.

“We have a low charger which is a regular standard phone charger then you have a high phone charger which is also known as a fast charger,” said 8th grader Karmyn Spinks. “These numbers are telling how many watts are taken from the solar panel.”

Then the 7th graders help plot the numbers on a graph.

“So they know how long it’s going to run and how much time they’re going to have to use the internet,” said 7th grader Janyah Adams.

The 6th graders collect data from the solar panel and the battery from the computer. The students have been working on this since the beginning of the school year. They say it’s been a challenging but rewarding experience.

“It gives us new opportunities, new numbers, new things to work. We’re actually helping build something new,” said 7th grader Keorri Harris.

“I feel like we did something good for us to be this young and it can help us through high school,” said 8th grader Jarell Jordan.

They’re excited to use what they’ve learned to help people in Ukraine.

“It’s important for the students to be engaged so they can see how their work and their efforts can help change the world,” said Copes.

“I feel helpful because I get to help children in need of help,” said 6th grader Trace Bodden.

Copes says they plan to ship the suitcase to Ukraine next week and if all goes well not only do they plan to start making another one, but they also want to get other schools on board.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.