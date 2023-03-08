Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Cutting Edge Automotive Car Show in Robertsdale

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Presented by Andrew’s Diesel & Automotive Repair, The 2023 CEAS Grand Opening Car Show was created to bring the local car community together and provide a fun space to enjoy cars, meet our special guests, and free food, and games! They’re giving away a racing simulator as well. Complete with computer and monitors. The fastest time wins! They have 50 spots to fill for people to register their vehicle. You can register here https://ceasusa.com/pages/car-show

Cutting Edge Automotive Show

22703 Racine St, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Saturday, 4/15 (9AM-3PM)

Registered Show Cars need to arrive at 7AM

Open Free to the Public

https://ceasusa.com/

https://sptoolsusa.com/

https://ceasusa.com/pages/car-show

North America’s Master Distributor of TEXA Diagnostics, Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is a customer-oriented equipment sales, service, and training company. We specialize in professional automotive tools, OEM and specific aftermarket diagnostic tools and equipment for Cars and Light-Duty Trucks, Agriculture and Construction Equipment, HD Diesel and Light Commercial Vehicles, Marine Vessels, Power Sports vehicles.

Who is Cutting Edge? https://youtu.be/Qg3T_u-6x0Y

Who is SP Tools USA? https://youtu.be/5RJXW0W0Yo0

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

Latest News

Gator Chase 5k, 10k and 1 mile fun run
Gator Chase 5k, 10k and 1 mile fun run
Powerful Women of the Gulf Coast & International Women’s Week
Powerful Women of the Gulf Coast & International Women’s Week
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Azalea Trail Run
45th Azalea Trail Run