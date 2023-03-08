Cutting Edge Automotive Car Show in Robertsdale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Presented by Andrew’s Diesel & Automotive Repair, The 2023 CEAS Grand Opening Car Show was created to bring the local car community together and provide a fun space to enjoy cars, meet our special guests, and free food, and games! They’re giving away a racing simulator as well. Complete with computer and monitors. The fastest time wins! They have 50 spots to fill for people to register their vehicle. You can register here https://ceasusa.com/pages/car-show

Cutting Edge Automotive Show

22703 Racine St, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Saturday, 4/15 (9AM-3PM)

Registered Show Cars need to arrive at 7AM

Open Free to the Public

North America’s Master Distributor of TEXA Diagnostics, Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is a customer-oriented equipment sales, service, and training company. We specialize in professional automotive tools, OEM and specific aftermarket diagnostic tools and equipment for Cars and Light-Duty Trucks, Agriculture and Construction Equipment, HD Diesel and Light Commercial Vehicles, Marine Vessels, Power Sports vehicles.

