Fugitive Files Arrest: Jermarcus Godbolt

Jermarcus Godbolt
Jermarcus Godbolt(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files has helped with the arrest of another suspect.

Jermarcus Godbolt was arrested early Wednesday morning by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, he was obstructing police and attempted to elude as well.

Godbolt was previously featured on FOX10 Fugitive Files in November 2021.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Godbolt had been sharing an apartment with two women who then reportedly asked him to leave. Police said he held one of his roommates at gunpoint along with a female guest, robbed them, forced them into a car and drove to a gas station, where the women were able to escape.

FOX10 News will continue to update once we learn more on Godbolt’s arrest.

