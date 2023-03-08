Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gator Chase 5k, 10k and 1 mile fun run

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rescheduled Gator Chase is happening this weekend.

The Gator Chase 5K, 10K, and 1 mile fun run Sunday March 12th at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Causeway. Race time is at 2:30pm. Same day registration is at 12:45 p.m. Race packet pickup will be at PJs Coffee in Spanish Fort on Friday evening 3:00pm-6:00pm.

SFEEF-Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation, a

501(c) 3 organization focusing on the educational enrichment needs for ALL Spanish Fort schools.

https://sfeef.com/

For Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-gator-chase-rescheduled-10k-5k-1-mile-fun-run-on-the-causeway-tickets-548053792647?aff=erelexpmlt

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

Latest News

Powerful Women of the Gulf Coast & International Women’s Week
Powerful Women of the Gulf Coast & International Women’s Week
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Azalea Trail Run
45th Azalea Trail Run
Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale taking place at The Grounds
Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale taking place at The Grounds