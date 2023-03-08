MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rescheduled Gator Chase is happening this weekend.

The Gator Chase 5K, 10K, and 1 mile fun run Sunday March 12th at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Causeway. Race time is at 2:30pm. Same day registration is at 12:45 p.m. Race packet pickup will be at PJs Coffee in Spanish Fort on Friday evening 3:00pm-6:00pm.

SFEEF-Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation, a

501(c) 3 organization focusing on the educational enrichment needs for ALL Spanish Fort schools.

https://sfeef.com/

For Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-gator-chase-rescheduled-10k-5k-1-mile-fun-run-on-the-causeway-tickets-548053792647?aff=erelexpmlt

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.