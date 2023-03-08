Advertise With Us
Man shot at local motel, Mobile police say

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at an area motel that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded to University Hospital around 10 p.m. regarding a man with a gunshot wound who had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

Police said the man initially provided misleading information about where the shooting occurred. Detectives were able to determine that the incident happened at the Williams Motel at 258 Africatown Blvd., according to authorities.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

