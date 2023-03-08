Mobile councilman calls for AltaPointe CEO to be removed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Citing a $7 million civil judgment against AltaPointe Health Systems, a city councilman Tuesday called for the organization’s chief executive officer to be removed.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, a vocal critic of AltaPointe and CEO Tuerk Schlesinger, made his announcement during Tuesday’s regular council meeting. He said asked his fellow council members and the Mobile County Commission to support his call.

“Join me in this request to ask the 310 board who we have appointed to remove the CEO from AlaPointe,” he said.

The council and the commission each have three appointments to the 310 board, named for the state legislative act that created it. The 24-member panel regulates AltaPointe.

AltaPointe declined to comment, and Jones’ colleagues sat silent after he delivered his call for Schlesinger’s ouster.

Jones has argued that AltaPonite has a virtual monopoly on health services in the Mobile area – to the detriment of patients. Last year, he tried unsuccessfully to redirect some of the money that Mobile gives AltaPointe to other mental health providers.

In the civil case that Jones referenced, a Mobile County jury last week awarded $7 million to the guardians of an incapacitated patient whom the plaintiffs say was sexually assaulted while in AltaPointe’s care.

To Jones, it is the last straw.

“At some point, you’ve got to start looking at the facts that come out,” he told FOX10 News. “And the facts clearly point, this is a leadership issue. And you know, the only way to change what’s going on at that facility is through a change in leadership.”

The allegations raised in the suit center on a patient at BayPointe Hospital in Mobile in 2019. The patient had multiple mental disorders and had the functional capacity of an 11-year-old child, according to the complaint. The suit accused AltaPointe of failing to adequately monitor the patient, resulting in another patient committing a sexual assault.

Jones said he is most troubled not by the allegation but by how AltaPointe handled it. He said he has heard from dozens of people with similar complaints and added that AltaPointe has not done enough to ensure such abuse doesn’t occur in the future.

“That’s what I would ask the people at AltaPointe,” he said. “What if that was your child? If that was my child, I would be outraged, which obviously, the jury felt the same way.”

