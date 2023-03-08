Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale taking place at The Grounds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale is back! Get a head start on spring cleaning and head on out to The Grounds on March 11!

Whether you’re looking to sell some items, or search for a new treasure, everyone is welcome to this fun event! Admission and parking is completely FREE for shoppers. This fun event is taking place this Saturday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The Grounds:

1035 Cody Rd N

Mobile, AL 36608

Vendor pricing:

- Single Vendor Space (10ft by 18ft) $25

- Double Vendor Space (20ft by 18ft) $50

- Triple Vendor Space (30ft by 18ft) $75

- Quadruple Vendor Space (40ft by 18ft) $100

Tables, chairs, and tents will not be provided. This event cannot and will not be moved indoors. This is a rain-or-shine event. They will not allow the sale of animals, weapons of any kind, or anything deemed illegal by law. The parking lot does not have electric or water hookups, so please plan accordingly. THIS IS A NON-REFUNDABLE EVENT. Online sign-up ends Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 PM. After then, payments can only be made in person by cash or check.

Vendor set-up begins at 5:00 AM and ends at 6:30 AM on Saturday, March 11. They will close the vendor area to vehicles at 6:45 a.m. The yard sale will begin at 7: a.m. and end at noon. Please contact The Grounds for more information or if you have any questions. If you are selling Paparazzi, Scentsy, or anything with similar selling restrictions, please give them a call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 251-344-4573 or send them an email at info@thegroundsmobile.com.

If you want to sign up to be a vendor, you can sign up today at thegroundsmobile.com/yard-sale.

