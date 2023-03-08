MPD arrest man on drug trafficking charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man this morning on trafficking and gun charges.

Police conducted a traffic stop at 6:30 a.m. on a vehicle at 6701 Dickens Ferry Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver was in possession of a firearm and a substantial amount of drugs, which resulted in an arrest.

Marcus Howard, 41, was arrested and charged on five counts including trafficking methoxy amphetamine and two traffic warrants, according to jail records.

