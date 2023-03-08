Advertise With Us
Muggy air will continue all week

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more muggy humid air and the pattern will last through the end of the week. After smashing a record high by 4 degrees yesterday, we could break another one today with projected highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Morning temps are in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m.

There could be some patchy fog out there this morning so be on the lookout for that. As for rain chances, those will be at 30% each day this week through Friday. If you have outdoor plans you won’t have to worry about chances of rain for Saturday and the air will be less humid thankfully. We’ll see a morning temperature down to the low 50s to start your Saturday with a high in the mid 70s. The biggest threat for rain comes Sunday night and hopefully most locations will get a beneficial soaking.

Temps next week will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s and mornings in the mid 40s.

