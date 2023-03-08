Advertise With Us
National Guard assisting Jackson, Franklin Correctional Institutions due to staff shortages

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff shortages are forcing Florida Correctional Institutions to call in the National Guard for help, including in the Panhandle.

Franklin and Jackson County Correctional Institutions have guardsmen on site. It’s part of an executive order Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in September 2022. It allows the National Guard to go to prisons with “critical staffing shortages.”

In the Panhandle, the Correctional Institutions in Jackson, Franklin and Calhoun Counties are deemed critical.

The order states “The department (Florida Department of Corrections) despite its best efforts, is experiencing a severe shortage of correctional officers, resulting in the temporary closure of 176 inmate dorms and suspension of 431 supervised work squads.”

The National Guard is tasked with supporting officers including manning guard towers, perimeter patrols and control stations. The order states it allows correctional officers to concentrate on directly supervising and caring for inmates.

The order allows correctional facilities to use guardsmen for up to nine months or until the department declares that it no longer needs the National Guard’s support.

NewsChannel 7 did reach out for interviews with wardens at facilities in Jackson, Franklin and Calhoun counties, but DOC officials said a request would have to be submitted and would take days to be approved or denied.

Other Panhandle correctional facilities also have been experiencing staffing shortages including Bay and Walton Counties.

