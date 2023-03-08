OCSO: K9 team tracks down man with multiple felony warrants

HOLT, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for multiple felony warrants was arrested today after a K9 unit was able to track him down.

Hunter Carmichael, 21, was arrested today after trying to flee warrant service for charges of aggravated assault, firing missiles into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm in public, according to authorities.

Carmichael fled into the woods this morning after deputies attempted to serve him warrants at his home on Dove Run Road in Holt, according to OCSO.

Officials said they located him four hours later at 4088 East Street and were able to arrest him.

Carmichael, wanted for multiple felonies, was located with the assistance of K9 units from four different law enforcement agencies. (OCSO)

Officers said they were able to track Carmichael down with a K9 track involving K9 units from the Florida Highway Patrol, OCSO, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa Correctional Institution.

The warrants are connected to a Jan. 28 incident near Dove Run Road where a victim claims Carmichael pointed a firearm at him and tracked his vehicle as he passed him, according to authorities.

OCSO said the victim claims Carmichael fired a bullet into the back of his vehicle from 50 feet away and deputies were able find the bullet lodged in the victim’s tailgate.

Officials said additional charges are pending.

