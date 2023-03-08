Advertise With Us
One brother killed, another in jail after officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning

MPD says the deceased wasn’t the target of the search warrant and that it was his 19-year-old brother.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned new details about the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mobile.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home on Charles street, between Gayle and South Broad.

MPD says 24-year-old Kordell Jones was shot while the SWAT team was serving a search warrant.

Police say he was trying to climb out a back window and he had a rifle.

Police weren’t there looking for Jones but were actually there for his brother.

According to MPD, the SWAT team was at the house looking for 19-year-old Jason Jones in connection to a robbery.

It’s still unclear why his brother, Kordell, tried to make a run for it.

“At some point during execution of that search warrant an individual jumped out of the back window of the house armed with a weapon,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

Chief prine says Kordell was carrying an AR-type rifle causing an officer to fire multiple times, shooting Kordell at least once.

Prine didn’t say if at any point Kordell pointed the rifle at officers.

MPD says Kordell wasn’t the target of the search warrant and that it was his 19-year-old brother Jason.

He was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police say more arrests could be on the way and they plan to be transparent with the community.

“I’ve asked the community to partner with me and to trust me and I can assure you that I’m going to be transparent where I can be transparent and I will,” Chief Prine said.

This is the third law enforcement-involved shooting that has happened in our area within the last six days.

A man was killed in Elsanor last Thursday after deputies responded to a vandalism call.

And again the next day in west Mobile when a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy shot a man while serving a warrant.

The officer in this most recent shooting has been put on administrative leave, which is standard.

It’s unclear if there’s body camera video of the shooting. If there is, we’ll certainly ask MPD to release that video.

