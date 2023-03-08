Advertise With Us
Person sleeping at closed gas station robbed, Mobile police say

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person sleeping at a closed gas station was allegedly robbed early this morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to 2781 Government Blvd. on a report of an individual being robbed. Police said the victim had been sleeping at the location when an unidentified male subject stole the victim’s money then ran off.

The investigation is ongoing.

