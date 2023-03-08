Advertise With Us
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!

You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.

They have a nationwide challenge for people who have been skeptical as to whether they can visibly get rid of their Under-Eye Bags and Wrinkles in 10 minutes with Plexaderm. In February 2019, they did 2 clinical studies on Plexaderm, one was to prove its effectiveness and the other for how long it lasts after application.

For under-eye bags and wrinkles around the eyes, they measured an average of an 80% reduction in those areas, for problem areas like forehead lines, participants saw an 85% reduction and for lines around the mouth, people in the study saw a 74% reduction. The second study they did was to show how long the effects can last. And, what it shows is that Plexaderm lasts up to 10 hours when you keep your skin dry. That means no swimming in a pool.

You can visit Plexaderm.com or call (800) 696-5943 for more information!

