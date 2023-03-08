Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz cream cheese

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 cup sour cream, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1.5 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

30 oz bag ﻿frozen shredded hash brown potatoes

10 oz bag frozen seasoning blend

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

STEPS:

Place cream cheese in a large bowl, and beat with a hand mixer for 1 minute until fluffy. Add butter, sour cream, mayonnaise, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme. Beat until combined.

Add shredded hash browns, seasoning blend and 1.5 cups cheddar cheese to the bowl. Stir until combined.

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray. Pour mixture into the dish and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese.

Bake at 350 for 1 hour. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

