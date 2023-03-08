Record warmth continues

(WALA) - Record temperatures continued for our area today hitting 86 degrees in both Mobile and Pensacola.

This marks the 11th time we have tied or broken a record within the last two weeks. We have also been at 80 degrees or warmer 13 out of these 14 days. This is one of the longest stretches of record breaking warmth ever for Mobile.

We will continue to see a few spotty showers each day through Friday. Temperatures will continue to be around 80 degrees this week.

We do see a slightly cooler airmass in place Friday night and Saturday. Sunshine will be likely Saturday.

A more significant front should bring cooler weather by Tuesday of next week.

