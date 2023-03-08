Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Record warmth continues

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Record temperatures continued for our area today hitting 86 degrees in both Mobile and Pensacola.

This marks the 11th time we have tied or broken a record within the last two weeks. We have also been at 80 degrees or warmer 13 out of these 14 days. This is one of the longest stretches of record breaking warmth ever for Mobile.

We will continue to see a few spotty showers each day through Friday. Temperatures will continue to be around 80 degrees this week.

We do see a slightly cooler airmass in place Friday night and Saturday. Sunshine will be likely Saturday.

A more significant front should bring cooler weather by Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Coniah Dubose
UPDATE: Family searching desperately for missing man, fears he was murdered

Latest News

Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Mar. 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today’s outlook: Tuesday evening, Mar. 7, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday March 7, 2023
Muggy air with a record high a possibility for Tuesday
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday March 7, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday March 7, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Feb. 7, 2023