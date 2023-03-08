Reef repurposing project continues in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Phase two of this reef repurposing project got started bright and early Wednesday morning in Bayou La Batre.

It started with the removal of the degrading artificial reefs put there years ago to capture oysters.

The oysters will then be replanted on nearby reefs.

“Oysters are incredibly important. They filter our water, and they protect our shorelines, and they’re also good to eat. We want to keep our oyster fishery healthy for economic reasons as well as ecological reasons, so we’ll be able to salvage these and put them out on the breakwaters here at the restored marsh and reef at Lightning Point,” Dr. lee Smee said.

Marine science students from South Alabama joined other volunteers to help sort and salvage the Oysters.

“Seeing these things first hand and getting this experience with these oysters, you can’t beat it. I could be doing homework right now. I probably should be, but it’s much more fun to be out here so,” Tabor Smith said.

And they even made it competitive.

“It’s always fun. There’s like big mud piles underneath all the mesh. You’re trying to work for it and really get in there trying to rip it all apart and when you finally get there it’s so rewarding to finally count yours to be like oh, I’m up two on y’all,” Smith said.

Phase three will begin next week on the Dauphin Island causeway. That’s where reef balls will be relocated to dog river as artificial fishing reefs.

